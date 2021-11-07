What's new

Meet HiPhi Z EV

P

Paul2

FULL MEMBER
Nov 24, 2018
1,780
4
1,343
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Kazakhstan
What a load of BS. The company looks like an average investor scam. Never heard of them before.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom