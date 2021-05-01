Meet "General" Sami Sadat of Afghan Army

He is a "General" of Afghan Army and that too at a very young age of 35
He has his own logistics company that supplies defense equipment to Afghan Army
He has his own Instagram account too
And now he is leading war against Taliban in helmand province and is trying to defend lashkargah from taliban invasion
He has his own logistics company that supplies defense equipment to Afghan Army
He has his own Instagram account too
Login • Instagram
Welcome back to Instagram. Sign in to check out what your friends, family & interests have been capturing & sharing around the world.
instagram.com
And now he is leading war against Taliban in helmand province and is trying to defend lashkargah from taliban invasion