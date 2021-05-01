What's new

Meet "General" Sami Sadat of Afghan Army

He is a "General" of Afghan Army and that too at a very young age of 35

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1422588716435091466

He has his own logistics company that supplies defense equipment to Afghan Army


He has his own Instagram account too

And now he is leading war against Taliban in helmand province and is trying to defend lashkargah from taliban invasion
 
