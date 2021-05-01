Meet "General" Sami Sadat of Afghan Army

Login • Instagram Welcome back to Instagram. Sign in to check out what your friends, family & interests have been capturing & sharing around the world.

He is a "General" of Afghan Army and that too at a very young age of 35He has his own logistics company that supplies defense equipment to Afghan ArmyHe has his own Instagram account tooAnd now he is leading war against Taliban in helmand province and is trying to defend lashkargah from taliban invasion