A small robot named CIMON (short for "Crew Interactive Mobile Companion") will arrive at the International Space Station on July 2, 2018. CIMON is the first robot with artificial intelligence ever to fly to space, project team members said.

A smart flying sphere

A close-up of CIMON, the Crew Interactive Mobile Companion, an A.I.-equipped robot that is the first of its kind to fly in space. In the background (from left to right) are: CIMON project manager Christian Karrasch; Till Eisenberg CIMON project lead at Airbus; and Christoph Kossl, Airbus software systems engineer.

A step toward the future