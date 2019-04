Meet Billy Sing: The Australian Sniper From Rural Australia Who Killed 200 Men In World War I





Billy Sing was just a rural farm boy from Queensland when he became one of the most feared snipers in history.





It is estimated that unlikely sniper Billy Sing had achieved more than 200 kills during his deployment as a sniper in the war trenches of Gallipoli. He was consequently decorated as an Australian imperial soldier in the first World War. His deadly bullseyes in the 1914 Gallipoli Campaign were legendary and earned him



Though Sing had a celebrated career as a soldier he would die in near obscurity. This ill-befitting end, however, could not extinguish the impressive flame his military accomplishments burned into history. His duel against Abdul The Terrible, an equally prominent marksman on the Ottoman Empire or Turkish side, remains a legend in World War I trivia.



To this day, the counter-sniper party between Sing and Abdul is regarded as one of the greatest such matches in history — and with good reason.

Billy Sing: The Natural Born Shooter





Australian and New Zealand forces arriving at the landing of Gallipoli.

The Legendary Duel With An Enemy Sniper

Turkish soldiers in Gallipoli.

Another Fallen Soldier In The End

Billy Sing with his wife Elizabeth Stewart.

Billy Sing received awards and medals for his contributions during the war.