Meet Bard, Google’s Answer to ChatGPT

James Webb Telescope question costs Google $100 billion — here's why A promo ad for Google's unreleased artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot made an embarrassing mistake.

James Webb Telescope question costs Google $100 billion — here's why​

..But Google's hyped artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Bard, just attributed one discovery to Webb that was completely false. In a livestreamed event, blog post (opens in new tab) and tweet (opens in new tab) showing the test AI in a demo Tuesday, the chatbot was asked, "What new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope can I tell my nine-year-old about?"The query came back with two correct responses about "green pea" galaxies and 13-billion-year-old galaxies, but it also included one whopping error: that Webb took the very first pictures of exoplanets , or planets outside the solar system . The timing of that mistake was off by about two decades.