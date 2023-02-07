Meet Bard, Google’s Answer to ChatGPT

Menthol said: Google AI will be much like their search engine...



When you are asking or looking for something...



It's not a direct answer you will get, but a link to online shop. Click to expand...

That's how Google would love it to be...but unfortunately for them that is not what is going to happen.Instead of pointing to a webpage its answer will basically be a dynamically created webpage with specifically what you want...surrounded of course by advertisements.