What's new

Meet bakharwal Bagh Hussain the only victim of PAF AMRAAM

Suriya

Suriya

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 23, 2017
3,102
-23
3,043
Country
India
Location
India
Meet bakharwal Bagh Hussain the only victim of PAF AMRAAM

You can see the plight of poor bakharwal Bagh Hussain, Chassana, Reasi district who was hurt on the ground by the falling pieced of self-destructed AMRAAm on the day of 27th Feb 2019 still making around of hospitals crippled and hopeless in getting suitable treatment for injuries caused two years ago.






Here is another clip from the day of the attack when he was hurt by AMRAAM debris.



@PanzerKiel @Windjammer @airomerix @masterchief_mirza
@AgNoStiC MuSliM @LeGenD @krash @HRK @araz @Areesh
 
Last edited:
PanzerKiel

PanzerKiel

MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
Dec 5, 2006
2,269
136
12,315
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Suriya said:
Meet bakharwal Bagh Hussain the only victim of PAF AMRAAM

You can see the plight of poor bakharwal Bagh Hussain, Chassana, Reasi district who was hurt on the ground by the falling pieced of self-destructed AMRAAm on the day of 27th Feb 2019 still making around of hospitals crippled and hopeless in getting suitable treatment for injuries caused two years ago.






Here is another clip from the day of the attack when he was hurt by AMRAAM debris.



@PanzerKiel @Windjammer @airomerix @masterchief_mirza
@AgNoStiC MuSliM @LeGenD @krash @HRK @araz @Areesh
Click to expand...
If he's the only victim of AMRAAM, I wonder what hit WC Abhinandan.....

@The Eagle
 
Last edited:
Suriya

Suriya

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 23, 2017
3,102
-23
3,043
Country
India
Location
India
PanzerKiel said:
If he's the only victim of AMRAAM, I wonder what hit WC Abhinandan.....

@The Eagle
Click to expand...
WC Abhinandan is hale and hearty but bakharwal Bagh Hussain is crippled for life making rounds of hospitals for his treatment for last two years.
Khan vilatey said:
Didn’t he get hurt when the su-30 crashed ........ 😀

K
Click to expand...
Watch the clip the carefully, there is mention of only " Malba" of AMRAAM missile and no indication any Su30 crash.

 
T

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
14,854
-5
15,911
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Suriya said:
WC Abhinandan is hale and hearty but bakharwal Bagh Hussain is crippled for life making rounds of hospitals for his treatment for last two years.

Watch the clip the carefully, there is mention of only " Malba" of AMRAAM missile and no indication any Su30 crash.
Click to expand...
Hussain is Indian.....shame on you Indians for not taking care of your own. No vedic bs medicine?
 
K

Khan vilatey

FULL MEMBER
Feb 11, 2020
996
2
976
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Suriya said:
WC Abhinandan is hale and hearty but bakharwal Bagh Hussain is crippled for life making rounds of hospitals for his treatment for last two years.

Watch the clip the carefully, there is mention of only " Malba" of AMRAAM missile and no indication any Su30 crash.
Click to expand...
yes...... I think Christian fair answered all your questions around this video



So no one including f-16.net believes you and give the kill of the su-30 to pAF

k
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
24,091
13
23,878
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
But Indian AF holding biggest chunk , he must injured due to SU 30 debris .. It's seems shrapnel or piece of any projectile. It can't be missile. India has no technology to counter such a high tech incoming.
1615491802062.png
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
24,091
13
23,878
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Trango Towers said:
It hit nothing but look at the faces....manhoos kameenay....maray lag rahay hain
Click to expand...
If missile peace fall from sky ... he will turn into pieces. It's impossible he will survive from the cut of missile metal with holding poisonous explosive . BS story nothing else
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom