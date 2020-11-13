Meet Alia Zafar – First Female Director of Pakistan Cricket Board Web Desk03:59 PM | 10 Nov, 2020 Meet Alia Zafar – First Female Director of Pakistan

Meet Alia Zafar – First Female Director of Pakistan Cricket Board

LAHORE – Alia Zafar has been named as one of the independent directors on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), becoming the first female to hold the office in the South Asian nation.Zafar, a human resources executive, was included among four new PCB directors. The others are finance executive Javed Kurieshi, economist Asim Wajid Jawad, and corporate executive Arif Saeed.Zafar and Jawad were appointed for two-year terms.She has also had a stint with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).The PCB's new constitution makes it mandatory to include at least one woman among four independent directors on its board of governors."I welcome the newly-appointed independent members, especially Ms Alia Zafar, the first female independent member, which is a giant step forward in enhancing the PCB's governance structure", PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said.