Meet 29 years old Indonesian woman who become Rector in STEM college

More and more young people who are given more responsibility to lead the nation.

Risa Santoso, she is still 29 years old and become a Rector and lecture in one of STEM college in Malang, East Java. Not state universities which are the best universities in Indonesia, but private own university. She graduated from Harvard University

 
Unlike Japanese, there is culture in Indonesia which support younger generation leadership. Soekarno lead the nation since his 44 years old in 1945 and Soeharto lead the nation since his 45 years old in 1966 (de facto leader). The reformation in Indonesia during 1998 that topple Soeharto is also lead by younger generation, university students.

Talking about young leader, there is France with 40 year old Macron when he first become France President. I regard him as best example of young people leadership for this decade due to the fact that France is a major and powerful country.

Wow that's great.

Such situations are unheard of in India, where seniority is given preference over talent/ability in higher academic institutions.

At the similar age, most are still at the rank of Assistant Professor in Indian STEM institutions. The post of Principal (rector) is usually given to senior professors ( Over 50 years old with PhD, generally) who have a good relationship with the management.
 
Yup, she is so far the youngest rector in Indonesian history. But young people lead in our best universities I think is Professor Firmanshah. She lead FE-UI, Economic Faculty of University of Indonesia, the best universities in Indonesia the same like Harvard in America in term of general subject (The best STEM university in Indonesia is ITB though)


She lead the faculty since his mid 30's

Professor Firmanshah

How about our Education Minister who is still 38 years old, Nadiem Makarim, Gojek founder

 
Monash University Indonesia is also lead by young woman, I would say her age is around 40

 

