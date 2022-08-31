Meet 29 years old Indonesian woman who become Rector in STEM college

Unlike Japanese, there is culture in Indonesia which support younger generation leadership. Soekarno lead the nation since his 44 years old in 1945 and Soeharto lead the nation since his 45 years old in 1966 (de facto leader). The reformation in Indonesia during 1998 that topple Soeharto is also lead by younger generation, university students.Talking about young leader, there is France with 40 year old Macron when he first become France President. I regard him as best example of young people leadership for this decade due to the fact that France is a major and powerful country.