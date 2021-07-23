Meera announces to join PM Imran Khan's PTI Lollywood actress Meera has announced to enter the political arena with the ruling PTI, it emerged Friday, and it is not the first time.

Pakistani actress Meera has announced her entry in politics and will join the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).Meera said she would soon hold a press conference about her joining the PTI.“I am heartbroken with the world of showbiz and have decided to join politics,” she told a private news channel.In 2013 the actress had announced that she would contest the polls against PTI chairman Imran Khan and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)’s Sarfaraz Nawaz. Meera had the electoral symbol black coat and had reportedly contested for the Lahore constituency NA-126.Obviously, she didn’t gather enough votes, and that is why she’s not a member of the National Assembly. The Parey Hut Love star isn’t the first celeb to delve into politics.Previously, singer and philanthropist Abrar-ul-Haq contested in the 2013 elections from Narowal for the NA-78 constituency. He was contesting for PTI against Ahsan Iqbal.Former model Abbas Jaffri also competed for PTI from PS-125. Meanwhile, actor Sajid Hassan contended for the NA 246 independently.Meera previously made headlines for her statement in which she showed her interest to marry the Prime Minister, Imran Khan. The actor had earlier said that she was willing to marry the cricketer-turned-politician.Responding to a question about her earlier statements on marrying the politician, Meera said her remarks were still valid and she was waiting for Imran to approach her.Meera is the ultimate queen of creating controversies and news around her. The actress earlier claimed that she was a real-life heroine. Recently, it was also in the news that Meera was admitted to a mental asylum in the US.Earlier, she also took to social media to make the Pakistan government and Prime Minister Imran Khan aware of her being trapped in a hotel room in New York amid quarantine.