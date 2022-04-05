What's new

Medvedev says on Twitter: after Ukraine falls, Russia will build a eurasian empire from Lisbon to Vladivostok

Few days ago @beijingwalker @Foinikas denied this very thing. Now you have it, right from medvedev. Former President of Russia and now head of russian security council.

You can check on his Twitter yourself



For @Foinikas i have it even in greek
www.google.com

Μεντβέντεφ: Στόχος της Ρωσίας να οικοδομήσει «Ευρασία από τη Λισαβόνα μέχρι το Βλαδιβοστόκ»! - iefimerida.gr

Ανησυχία πυροδότησε μια μακροσκελής ανάρτηση του πρώην προέδρου της Ρωσίας και συμμάχου του Πούτιν, Ντμίτρι Μεντβέντεφ, όπου ανέφερε ως στόχο της χώρας του την οικοδόμηση μιας «ανοιχτής Ευρασίας από τη Λισαβόνα έως το Βλαδιβοστόκ».
www.google.com www.google.com

Its also in German media.

Its exactly what experts say. Putin follows tue facist ideology of Dugin and wants a eurasian empire. The manpower Industrial force and cultural center is in Europe. Without Europe, Russia is nothing. The goal was to take Ukraine. Dissolve NATO in short term and make western europe vasall states in a eurasian empire under moscow leadership.

Ukraine does not only fight for itself. Ukraine fought for all of Europe. Since Putin failed with Ukraine, his dreams about his facist empire are shattered too.
 
We don't read Russian, and you said Putin he himself said it, which is not true, we debunked that lie. As for what other people say he will or will not do, they are meaningless, we've been dealing with western lies for decades and we know what they are capable of.
 
I agree. Evrything russian regime say is bullshit

There is google translator. Is has Winnie Pooh banned this too?.

Translation for you: After Ukraine has fallen, we can build one Eurasia from Lisbon to Vladivostok.

Thats what Putins lapdog says.

Guess what? There wont be an open Eurasia for that regime. There is a new iron curtain and thats done for good reason.

Also doesnt matter what you see as lies. We destroy Putins main objective of "Eurasia". Thats the only thing that matters.
 

