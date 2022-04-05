Medvedev says on Twitter: after Ukraine falls, Russia will build a eurasian empire from Lisbon to Vladivostok

Few days ago @beijingwalker @Foinikas denied this very thing. Now you have it, right from medvedev. Former President of Russia and now head of russian security council.
You can check on his Twitter yourself
For @Foinikas i have it even in greek
Its also in German media.
Its exactly what experts say. Putin follows tue facist ideology of Dugin and wants a eurasian empire. The manpower Industrial force and cultural center is in Europe. Without Europe, Russia is nothing. The goal was to take Ukraine. Dissolve NATO in short term and make western europe vasall states in a eurasian empire under moscow leadership.
Ukraine does not only fight for itself. Ukraine fought for all of Europe. Since Putin failed with Ukraine, his dreams about his facist empire are shattered too.
Μεντβέντεφ: Στόχος της Ρωσίας να οικοδομήσει «Ευρασία από τη Λισαβόνα μέχρι το Βλαδιβοστόκ»! - iefimerida.gr
Ανησυχία πυροδότησε μια μακροσκελής ανάρτηση του πρώην προέδρου της Ρωσίας και συμμάχου του Πούτιν, Ντμίτρι Μεντβέντεφ, όπου ανέφερε ως στόχο της χώρας του την οικοδόμηση μιας «ανοιχτής Ευρασίας από τη Λισαβόνα έως το Βλαδιβοστόκ».
