Medvedev called the word "import substitution" humiliating

The term "import substitution" is derogatory and should be replaced. This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Chairman of the "United Russia" Dmitry Medvedev at a meeting of the EP forum "Entrepreneurship in the new economic reality", which was broadcast on the website and social networks of the party.“As for import substitution… Indeed, the term is not the most successful… a little humiliating for us. Everyone feels this too, especially when it comes to some kind of junk. All right, when it comes to high technologies,” Medvedev said. He proposed to abandon this term and replace it with independent or technological sovereignty.The Russian authorities are interested in import substitution, he noted. Particular attention will be paid to those industries that have suffered the most from the sanctions, Medvedev said. According to him, it is necessary to form lists of goods and services that are a priority for import substitution.Earlier, Andrei Klishas, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building in the Russian Federation, announced the failure of import substitution . The Kremlin did not agree with this position and replied that there are problems in this area, but not everything has failed. Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated the need to focus on import substitution as a response to anti-Russian sanctions imposed due to the Russian special operation in Ukraine. Russia has established the production of basic products, they have been working on this for eight years, Utro.ru quotes Denis Kravchenko, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma for Economic Policy. The Russians believe that, first of all, it is worth setting up import substitution of medicines and food, RT reports.with a link to a SuperJob survey.