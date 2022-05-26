What's new

Medvedev called the word "import substitution" humiliating

tonyget

tonyget

FULL MEMBER
Jun 5, 2008
457
1
390
Country
China
Location
New Zealand

The term "import substitution" is derogatory and should be replaced. This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Chairman of the "United Russia" Dmitry Medvedev at a meeting of the EP forum "Entrepreneurship in the new economic reality", which was broadcast on the website and social networks of the party.

“As for import substitution… Indeed, the term is not the most successful… a little humiliating for us. Everyone feels this too, especially when it comes to some kind of junk. All right, when it comes to high technologies,” Medvedev said. He proposed to abandon this term and replace it with independent or technological sovereignty.

The Russian authorities are interested in import substitution, he noted. Particular attention will be paid to those industries that have suffered the most from the sanctions, Medvedev said. According to him, it is necessary to form lists of goods and services that are a priority for import substitution.

Earlier, Andrei Klishas, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building in the Russian Federation, announced the failure of import substitution . The Kremlin did not agree with this position and replied that there are problems in this area, but not everything has failed. Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated the need to focus on import substitution as a response to anti-Russian sanctions imposed due to the Russian special operation in Ukraine. Russia has established the production of basic products, they have been working on this for eight years, Utro.ru quotes Denis Kravchenko, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma for Economic Policy. The Russians believe that, first of all, it is worth setting up import substitution of medicines and food, RT reports.with a link to a SuperJob survey.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Putin says Russia will ‘monitor’ food exports to ‘hostile’ countries amid global food shortages
Replies
1
Views
223
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Piotr
West will introduce sanctions against Russia in any case, Putin says
2 3 4 5
Replies
67
Views
2K
SuvarnaTeja
S
Apollon
  • Locked
Medvedev says on Twitter: after Ukraine falls, Russia will build a eurasian empire from Lisbon to Vladivostok
2
Replies
20
Views
752
LeGenD
LeGenD
Titanium100
Medvedev: The Russian-Ukrainian War will continue until Ukraine becomes a second Belarus
Replies
5
Views
426
Nasr
Nasr
beijingwalker
Germany resists EU ban on Russian gas as bloc prepares new sanctions
Replies
12
Views
260
Menthol
Menthol

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom