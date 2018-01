I think they don't need fighter jets too much because of their location. but they need naval defence and air defence more there are no hostile Airbase near them and any hostile country that can be a threat to them are in Europe and Israel which will under take any action to over throw regime (Libyan style) and their jets don't cover distance to get to them so their current strategy to acquire anti air is good decision. They are well superior for any threats from Sahara conflict.

Click to expand...