MEDITATIONS IN NEUTRALITY...

Hmm, let's see. Perhaps a few thought experiments may help with the simple concept of remaining neutral in the face of evil.



Doing nothing, as they say, can be the biggest act.



These simple thought experiments represent what we teach kids and how moral character is generally judged. These thought experiments assume that one has the power to stop whatever is happening. Let's begin:



1) You see a child being molested by a known rapist. You stay neutral. How does this reflect on you?



2) You see an old, frail woman being robbed by a known thief. You have the power to stop it. You watch and remain neutral. How does this reflect on you?



3) You see your own mother get attacked by thugs. You watch, even though you have the power to destroy the thugs, and stay neutral. How does this reflect on you?



Is Pakistan not our shared mother? Is this not our motherland? Does Pakistan's interest not deserve to be protected at all costs? Has it not allowed us to be born in a non-Hindutva nation? Does it not require the ACTIVE blocking, stopping, defeating of blatant evil?



What would you do? What should one do? Maybe I have just been raised differently, but I was told that one must stop any injustice that one has the power to stop --- and even try to stop those that you don't have the power to stop!