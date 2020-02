Medical teams from across China sent to Hubei to help combat COVID-19

A total of 217 teams with 25,633 medical workers had been sent to central China’s Hubei Province to help combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by Feb. 14. More medical teams from China’s Guangxi, Guizhou, Heilongjiang, Hainan and other provinces and regions were sent to Hubei on Feb. 15.