Medical report says Kashmir teen, a topper and Kohli fan, died of shell and pellet injuries

Kashmir additional DGP Munir Khan says Asrar Wani medical report seems “ambiguous” and will be investigated. Last week, he said Wani died of stone injury.

Cousin’s eyewitness account

School topper, didn’t care about Article 370

Spoke to uncle for an hour before slipping into coma

‘Held my hand, bit his tongue’