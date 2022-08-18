Medical report of shahbaz gill leaked, clear signs of toture

Of note yaseen malik wasnt tortured like this
Doubt islamabad police did this its probably the same people who let rao anwar roam free and all other criminals roam free
If PTI cant take stand on basic stuff (and they havent) then its times pakistanis should look for someone else
Its imran khans fault he is not staying strong
You have to give it fawad chaudry he atleast vocally supported him
Shame on IK..that he let this slide
Apptently he thinks that any
Sort of violence will kill PTI movement like it did in model town