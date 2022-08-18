What's new

Medical report of shahbaz gill leaked, clear signs of toture

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Screenshot_20220818-091332_Friendly T.jpg
Screenshot_20220818-091347_Friendly T.jpg


1- multiple wounds
2- probably lung collapse/rib fractures causing repiratory alkalosis and severe respiratory distress tacypnea
3. Suspected fractured around hip
 
Of note yaseen malik wasnt tortured like this
Doubt islamabad police did this its probably the same people who let rao anwar roam free and all other criminals roam free

If PTI cant take stand on basic stuff (and they havent) then its times pakistanis should look for someone else

Imran Khan said:
Its imran khans fault he is not staying strong
Click to expand...
You have to give it fawad chaudry he atleast vocally supported him

Shame on IK..that he let this slide

Apptently he thinks that any
Sort of violence will kill PTI movement like it did in model town
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1560208146206957568
 
M

maithil

Buck stops at the top. Your Chief of Staff is being brutally tortured for days. You are ruling two of the biggest provinces. Do something other than statements.
 

