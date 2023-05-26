Health minister says Imran Khan's medical report is "public document".

Says Khan's actions, body language are "not those of a fit man".

Whatever Khan is doing can only be done by agent or madman: minister.

Medical report declares Imran Khan alcoholic, drug abuser, rules out leg fracture: Patel He says initial report shows presence of toxic elements and excessive usage of alcohol and cocaine

Drug abuse, not fractures in Imran Khan's medical report: health minister Says will share more details on abuse soon

Medical report says Imran Khan not mentally stable: Health Minister KARACHI: Federal Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel has asserted that the mental stability of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman

Drug abuse, not fractures in Imran Khan's medical report: Patel Federal health minister and PPP leader Abdul Qadir Patel on Friday said PTI chief Imran Khan’s medical report showed consumption of drugs and not

Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel Friday, citing details of former prime minister Imran Khan's medical report, said it indicated excessive alcohol consumption, no information about a fracture on his leg, and unstable mental health.Patel was informing media persons in Karachi about the former prime minister's medical report after he underwent an examination at PIMS hospital following his arrest on May 9.At the outset of the press conference, the health minister, before sharing the details of the report, said that it was a "public document".He said that the report does not have any details about the fracture on his foot, which Khan claimed he sustained following the November 3 assassination bid."He [Imran Khan] had a plaster on his foot for about five to six months, however, the medical report did not indicate any fracture," he added.The minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief's urine sample was also taken. He said that the initial report shows the presence of toxic elements and the excessive usage of alcohol and cocaine.He said that the report also mentioned about Khan's mental health, according to which, his actions and body language are "not those of a fit man"."The report stated that a person with stable mental health does not make these kinds of gestures," he said."I also used to say that Imran Khan's mental condition is not well," said Patel, adding that the PTI chief has ended decency in politics, political tolerance and respect for others.Patel further said what Khan says differs from his medical report. "Imran Khan's report did not indicate any fracture, but [consumption of] powder," he continued to say.The health minister said that once the detailed report comes, it will be sent to the police. "Whatever Khan is doing can only be done by an agent or a madman," he said.“A five-member panel of senior doctors is saying that his mental stability is questionable,” said Patel.Speaking about the May 9 events, the minister said they hadn't seen such situations since 1971. "We also had differences but we stood with the army when times were tough."