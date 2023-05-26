What's new

Medical report declares Imran Khan alcoholic, drug abuser, rules out leg fracture: Patel

489490_153072_updates.jpg

  • Health minister says Imran Khan's medical report is "public document".
  • Says Khan's actions, body language are "not those of a fit man".
  • Whatever Khan is doing can only be done by agent or madman: minister.

Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel Friday, citing details of former prime minister Imran Khan's medical report, said it indicated excessive alcohol consumption, no information about a fracture on his leg, and unstable mental health.

Patel was informing media persons in Karachi about the former prime minister's medical report after he underwent an examination at PIMS hospital following his arrest on May 9.

At the outset of the press conference, the health minister, before sharing the details of the report, said that it was a "public document".

He said that the report does not have any details about the fracture on his foot, which Khan claimed he sustained following the November 3 assassination bid.

"He [Imran Khan] had a plaster on his foot for about five to six months, however, the medical report did not indicate any fracture," he added.

The minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief's urine sample was also taken. He said that the initial report shows the presence of toxic elements and the excessive usage of alcohol and cocaine.

He said that the report also mentioned about Khan's mental health, according to which, his actions and body language are "not those of a fit man".

"The report stated that a person with stable mental health does not make these kinds of gestures," he said.

"I also used to say that Imran Khan's mental condition is not well," said Patel, adding that the PTI chief has ended decency in politics, political tolerance and respect for others.

Patel further said what Khan says differs from his medical report. "Imran Khan's report did not indicate any fracture, but [consumption of] powder," he continued to say.

The health minister said that once the detailed report comes, it will be sent to the police. "Whatever Khan is doing can only be done by an agent or a madman," he said.

“A five-member panel of senior doctors is saying that his mental stability is questionable,” said Patel.

Speaking about the May 9 events, the minister said they hadn't seen such situations since 1971. "We also had differences but we stood with the army when times were tough."
Another bullshit Which no one will believe but continue peddling this shit you only increase his popularity and Stature more.

People know if they were able to drop Gawalmendelas Platelets on their whims they can make up what ever shit they want to.
 
Khan sahib's urine has been tested by Maryam Nawaz because the same thing has come in the urine that Maryam Nawaz has been saying in every meeting, every press conference, every meeting since four years. Now it is a question mark, how did Maryam nani perform the urine test? But I am not at all surprised by this news because it is according to their wishes
 
the junta press service and the very many minions are going to sell the quom this chuuran.

Now we know where PDM learns its yahvian bongian and chawalan.
 

