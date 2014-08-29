Medical records suggest coronavirus was loose in L.A. before China even announced its outbreak



An analysis of patients who came to UCLA clinics and hospitals this past winter to be treated for coughs suggests the novel coronavirus may have reached Los Angeles by Christmas.(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)Posted: Sep 10, 2020 / 08:11 AM PDTWas the novel coronavirus on the loose in Los Angeles way back in December, before the World Health Organization was even aware of an unusual cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China?A new analysis of medical records from UCLA hospitals and clinics suggests the answer might be yes.Researchers from UCLA and their colleagues at the University of Washington documented an unmistakable uptick in patients seeking treatment for coughs. The increase began the week of Dec. 22, 2019, and persisted through the end of February.Some of those patients were treated in outpatient centers. Others came to emergency rooms, and some were ultimately admitted to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center or other hospitals operated by UCLA.