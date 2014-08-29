What's new

Medical records suggest coronavirus was loose in L.A. before China even announced its outbreak

An analysis of patients who came to UCLA clinics and hospitals this past winter to be treated for coughs suggests the novel coronavirus may have reached Los Angeles by Christmas.(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Times
Posted: Sep 10, 2020 / 08:11 AM PDT


Was the novel coronavirus on the loose in Los Angeles way back in December, before the World Health Organization was even aware of an unusual cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China?

A new analysis of medical records from UCLA hospitals and clinics suggests the answer might be yes.


Researchers from UCLA and their colleagues at the University of Washington documented an unmistakable uptick in patients seeking treatment for coughs. The increase began the week of Dec. 22, 2019, and persisted through the end of February.

Some of those patients were treated in outpatient centers. Others came to emergency rooms, and some were ultimately admitted to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center or other hospitals operated by UCLA.

ktla.com

Was the novel coronavirus on the loose in Los Angeles way back in December, before the World Health Organization was even aware of an unusual cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China? A new analy…
Coronavirus could have been spreading in many countries for months if not years before Wuhan outbreak, the virus first identified in Wuhan is because China has very advanced diesease monitoring system across the country and China cares, in most other countries the governments don't care and just dismissed the spike as a very bad flu season.
 
