Medical Jihad: Muslim doctor of Sri Lanka forced sterilization of Hindu and Buddhist women

30 May 2019



Colombo



In April, in the evening of Easter Sunday, another gruesome face of jihad appeared in Sri Lanka, which is being called medical jihad. A Muslim doctor here, Segu Siyaden Mohammed Saifi, made many Hindu and Buddhist women sterilized without telling them. When more than 10 women lodged a complaint against the doctor, the police arrested the doctor on May 24 after the investigation.



Many people believe that Saifee has done this crime inspired by extremist ideas. The doctor has got 17 documents of land and assets worth Rs. 40 crores. Police said that it has also emerged that after having three Caesareans, essentially Muslim women have to be sterilized. But, the doctor did not do this and provided fake documents for the sterilization of Muslim women that they have been sterilized.

The doctor's computer, files and many documents have also been seized by the police. It is believed that many more shocking information will be revealed in the investigation. Against this accused doctor, a nurse from Karunagala Teaching Hospital complained to the director of the hospital. It has been said that the accused doctor removed her pregnancy by making Caesarean delivery and made her infertile. The nurse said that the doctor had operated on March 4, but after having a health problem, he had to recuperate in the hospital after a few days.



The nurse told in his letter to the director that he later came to know that his pregnancy has been removed. It has also come to light that the dubious doctor changed the name of the mother to documents to give a child to a third person. She was trying to give the child illegally through fake documents. Police spokesperson SP Ruvin Gunasekra, while talking on the matter, has requested the public that if anyone has been sterilized without consent, then he should file complaint against the doctor in CID.



Meanwhile, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has informed the Parliament that he will seek a report on a news published in a national newspaper. The news claimed that the doctor was a member of the Saifee National Tauhid Jamaat. During the Caesarean section, he had sterilized 4,000 Sinhalese Buddhist women, who were giving birth to their first child. It is being told that the age of all the victims is between 28 and 30 years.