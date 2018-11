I want to listen to a lot of music but just 10 minutes of song even at moderate volume makes my hearing muffled. Worse, after 3-4 days of voracious listening of music, my ear begins to pain a bit.



Is it the problem of device? Turning down the volume may be useless because if the volume is too low the song is not enjoyable and if it's moderate, it causes the muffled hearing problem.



Is there any solution?

