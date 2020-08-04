Mediation Between Saudi and Iran Going Slowly

I`m curious as to what the other members of this forum make of the claim of us requested pakistani mediation between iran and saudi,not to mention any chances of it succeeding should it turnout to actually be for real. Personally I`m inclined to call total bullsh!t on the whole thing.The chump regime which has eschewed any kind of political negotiations with iran in favor of rejections of previously negotiated agreements,ultimatums,threats,blackmail,economic warfare,support for terrorism,direct attacks on iranian allies,oh and assassination of course,cant forget that one....,is now going to suddenly turn around and request one of its vassals[pakistan] to mediate between iran and another of its vassals[saudi].....Hmmmm I would think that if this is actually the case,and that is a very big IF,then I would be very surprised if the mediation is proceeding as fast as "slowly",I would think a more accurate assessment would be positively glacial.....at least as long as that deluded vicious little psycho mbs is left running the show. PS Probably best to check out this thread in the middle east&africa section before replying. https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/paki...en-saudi-arabia-and-iran-going-slowly.679059/ https://warontherocks.com/2019/10/can-pakistan-mediate-between-iran-and-washington/ https://www.nytimes.com/reuters/2020/08/03/us/03reuters-mideast-iran-pakistan-saudi.html