However, it was not just the TV channels that went ballistic. Even a official spokesperson of the ruling Government started quoting this story of retaliation. In a panel discussion on Aaj Tak in which Paramajit Kaur, wife of Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh, was present, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that Indian Army has destroyed 2 Pakistani posts and killed 7 Pakistani soldiers. He stated this around 1:00 minute into the video below.



If the Hindustan Times report claiming that there was no retaliation by Army is indeed true, that would mean that the BJP spokesperson was lying to a martyr’s wife on live television. Sambit Patra repeated the claim in another show with Aajtak anchor Anjana Om Kashyap. At 40 seconds into the video below, Sambit Patra repeats the claim about 2 Pakistani bunkers being destroyed.