Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Media an important tool of war
Thread starter
Bill Longley
Start date
Today at 2:21 AM
Bill Longley
SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 15, 2008
1,647
0
1,124
Country
Location
Today at 2:21 AM
#1
E
Enigma_
FULL MEMBER
Nov 22, 2017
1,576
4
1,791
Country
Location
Today at 2:23 AM
#2
Not just war but also diplomacy and negotiations.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Similar threads
Capitalist Media, perception and the Deception
Bill Longley
Dec 24, 2020
Replies
0
Views
160
Dec 24, 2020
Bill Longley
B
Hindi language resources in Pakistan, Why important.
Baibars_1260
Jan 15, 2021
2
3
4
Replies
47
Views
2K
Jan 17, 2021
Baibars_1260
B
The cynical hypocrisy of the world’s No1 propagandist: US pledges $300mn to fund massive global anti-China media machine
qwerrty
May 14, 2021
Replies
13
Views
415
May 15, 2021
Beast
B
China Suspend All Activities under China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue
Daniel808
May 6, 2021
Replies
1
Views
180
May 6, 2021
Daniel808
China Basically Smash the American Periodical Attacks Strategy
Place Of Space
Jan 23, 2021
2
3
Replies
30
Views
1K
Jan 24, 2021
shanlung
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
E
US SecDef calls COAS
Latest: Enigma_
A moment ago
Pakistan Army
N
Skewed Islamic culture hampers growth and success
Latest: Numerous
A moment ago
Social & Current Events
Pakistan Military Multimedia
Latest: ghazi52
1 minute ago
Military Photos & Multimedia
G
ALL Xinjiang related issues e.g. uyghur people, development, videos etc, In here please.
Latest: Globenim
2 minutes ago
China & Far East
American Economy News & Updates
Latest: RabzonKhan
3 minutes ago
Americas
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
E
US SecDef calls COAS
Latest: Enigma_
A moment ago
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Turkey Defence Production Updates
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 2:25 AM
Pakistan Defence & Industry
Old/New Articles and News item about PAF
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 1:57 AM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan F-16 Discussions 2
Latest: Hodor
Today at 1:38 AM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Army | News and Discussions
Latest: Ahmet Pasha
Today at 12:27 AM
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
N
Skewed Islamic culture hampers growth and success
Latest: Numerous
A moment ago
Social & Current Events
Fazl ready to reset ties with 'establishment’ to fix flaws in system
Latest: maverick1977
5 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
"Pakistan to continue giving air, ground access, says Pentagon"
Latest: BATMAN
11 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Pakistan Wins Reko Diq Case
Latest: BATMAN
22 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Rawalpindi Ring Road scam: Govt preferred public-private partnership
Latest: BATMAN
51 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Military Forum Latest Posts
Operation Opera
Latest: Raider 21
51 minutes ago
Military History & Tactics
"Tempest" the UK's next generation fighter.
Latest: Bilal9
Today at 2:19 AM
Air Warfare
US military’s next generation jet engine, GEs XA100, just blew away existing jet engine technology
Latest: KAL-EL
Yesterday at 10:13 PM
Air Warfare
Russia deploys nuclear-capable bombers to Syria for training
Latest: Muhammed45
Yesterday at 9:56 PM
Military Forum
Z-19 Black Whirlwind. World's premiere scout / light attack chopper
Latest: Tai Hai Chen
Yesterday at 8:23 PM
Land Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Afghan goons attacking Pakistani Embassy in London.
Latest: Arsalan345
3 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Bangladesh becomes a lender for first time
Latest: fallstuff
4 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Bangladesh Economic & Infrastructure Development - Updates & Discussions
Latest: Bilal9
4 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Chinese Aero Engine information thread
Latest: Tai Hai Chen
22 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
Walton to launch a business in USA
Latest: Bilal9
26 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom