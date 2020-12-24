What's new

Media an important tool of war

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Bill Longley
Capitalist Media, perception and the Deception
Replies
0
Views
160
Bill Longley
Bill Longley
B
Hindi language resources in Pakistan, Why important.
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
2K
Baibars_1260
B
qwerrty
The cynical hypocrisy of the world’s No1 propagandist: US pledges $300mn to fund massive global anti-China media machine
Replies
13
Views
415
Beast
B
Daniel808
China Suspend All Activities under China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue
Replies
1
Views
180
Daniel808
Daniel808
Place Of Space
China Basically Smash the American Periodical Attacks Strategy
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
shanlung
shanlung

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom