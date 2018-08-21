/ Register

Media accountability in Pakistan #بدلو_اپنی_سوچ

    Solution is very simple.
    Boycott this anti Pakistan media.
    Raise our voice against them on social media.
    Express our opinion through millions of email messages on their official email accounts.
    Government of Pakistan should stop giving ads to all private channels and only support PTV.
     
    Western media will go apeshit as soon as one media house in Pakistan goes down .And there will be many.
     
