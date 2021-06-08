Muhammed45
Medhurst: Britain has legalised rape, torture and war crimes by the state
Across Britain people are protesting against a proposed bill which restricts that very right, but two other laws have already passed, allowing undercover agents to commit crimes, and giving British troops immunity from war crimes.
www.rt.com
Congratulations to Britain and followers of the Queen. Brits are now one step closer to Jahil Arabs of Ancient times who buried their daughters alive.