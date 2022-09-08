What's new

Mechanism within Armed Forces to Punish political involvement

It may be an innocent question and may offend many, but let me ask anyway:

What is the mechanism within Establishment to prosecute individuals involved in the politics of Pakistan? I am calling it an innocent because we know Establishment purposefully destroys the political land-scape of the country so it may remain relevant with no-one else left standing, who may challenge their feating of motherland.

ISPR can possibly reveal what they've done to individuals who violated their oath. May be start with punishing Mr. X and Mr. Y who unfortunately got exposed in the political maneuvering of election in Punjab. If there are no mechanisms, let's create some because the mask of "Patriotism" and "Devotion to Motherland" are becoming flaky. Let's save Establishment of Pakistan otherwise Pakistan might win.
 

