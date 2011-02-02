Mechanised Divisions Pakistan Army

Some time back a member asked me if there are any armour regiments in Pakistan Army's mechanised divisions so i have some info to share.Pakistan Army has 2 Mechanised Divisions, 25th Mechanised Division and 26th Mechanised Divisions. The 17th and 14th still carry the designation of Infantry Divisions.Theoretically the 25th and 26th are mechanised divisions but in fact these 2 divisions are heavily armoured and have more strength (in infantry) than even 1st Armoured and 6th Armoured Divisions of Pakistan Army. The reason the 25th and 26th Mechanised Divisions are called Mechanised because naming them Armoured Divisions will cause concern to India as well as to USA that:1. PA has stationed an Armoured Division (26th Mechanised Div) near to border in Bahawalpur, Southern Punjab. Placing an armoured division next to border is the intent of attacking an enemy otherwise armoured assets considered as offensive forces are not kept next to borders. This is another reason why the 6th Armoured Division is placed in Gujranwala and not in Sialkot, whereas its main area of action is considered to be Sialkot region.2. PA will have 4 Armoured Divisions (1st and 6th, 25th and 26th) while IA has 3 Armoured Divisions and this will cause further alarm in India and bring pressure from USA to downsize strength. This is why the V-Corps has a few Independent Armoured Brigades and it is considered that V-Corps Armoured assets will be used under one HQ in war as an Armoured Division.PA's Mechanised Division:A Brigade: Armoured Regiment + Armoured Regiment + Mechanised Infantry Battalion.B Brigade: Armoured Regiment + Armoured Regiment + Mechanised Infantry Battalion.C Brigade: Armoured Regiment + Mechanised Infantry Battalion + Mechanised Infantry Battalion.Thats 5 X Armoured Regiments and 4 X Mechanised Infantry Battalions in one Mechanised Division. I havent included Support Brigades and Divisional troops. Each Mechanised Infantry Battalion has 50 APC.Those who consider that Rahim yar Khan is an area where IA CSD can succeed should keep in mind that the whole stretch is protected by a Division which has 220 MBT at its disposal. plus an Independent Armoured Brigade having 88 MBT.