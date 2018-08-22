mechanical, PESA, AESA, the evolution of radar

For example. Early batches of F-18 E / F years 1999 to 2004 have APG-73 mechanical. Later batches of F-18 E / F years 2005 onwards have APG-79 AESA.AESA do not move and easier servicing.• The APG-79 AESA radar demonstrated marginal improvements since the previous FOT&E period and provides improved performance relative to the legacy APG-73 radar. However, operational testing does not demonstrate a statistically significant difference in mission accomplishment between F/A-18E/F aircraft equipped with AESA and those equipped with the legacy radar.The latest planes have AESA instead of mechanical just like the latest planes have DSI instead of traditional intakes.