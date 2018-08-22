/ Register

mechanical, PESA, AESA, the evolution of radar

Discussion in 'Military Forum' started by undertakerwwefan, Aug 22, 2018 at 1:55 AM.

  Aug 22, 2018 at 1:55 AM #1
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    For example. Early batches of F-18 E / F years 1999 to 2004 have APG-73 mechanical. Later batches of F-18 E / F years 2005 onwards have APG-79 AESA.

    AESA do not move and easier servicing.

    • The APG-79 AESA radar demonstrated marginal improvements since the previous FOT&E period and provides improved performance relative to the legacy APG-73 radar. However, operational testing does not demonstrate a statistically significant difference in mission accomplishment between F/A-18E/F aircraft equipped with AESA and those equipped with the legacy radar.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AN/APG-79

    The latest planes have AESA instead of mechanical just like the latest planes have DSI instead of traditional intakes.

     
  Aug 22, 2018 at 2:03 AM #2
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

  Aug 22, 2018 at 2:25 AM #3
    pakistanipower

    pakistanipower SENIOR MEMBER

    did you see this clip before you post @undertakerwwefan o_Oo_Oo_O its a fixed AESA mechanical steered Radars like this
    1200px-ILA_Berlin_2012_PD_193-2.JPG NIIP-N011-01.jpg
    @undertakerwwefan :angel:
     
