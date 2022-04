Measuring Money

How is the money supply measured?

Is it even possible to measure money supply in a cash-infested economy with fewer electronic transactions, like Pakistan?

Is there any determinant or measurement unit for measuring the money supply?

Is the measurement overall or done in parts?

M0 (Reserve Money) M1 (Narrow Money) M2 (Broad Money) M3 (An even broader definition of money)

Transactions approach (corresponds to M1) Liquidity approach (corresponds to M2)

"The transactions approach to defining money assumes that assets performing as a medium of exchange are qualitatively different from other assets. Whereas all assets serve as a store of value, only a limited number is generally accepted as a means of payment." Click to expand...

Can you think of more means of providing instant purchasing power? If you use either an ATM card or a debit card, you gain instant purchasing power. Click to expand...

Money supply tells a lot about the prevailing economic conditions.In the previous blog on , the author told how monetary policy relates to the money supply in a nation's economy. One thing is clear, for the monetary policy to be effective, the money supply must be checked, measured, and regulated. The last task is unthinkable without performing the preceding two. As far as measuring the money supply is concerned, these are some of the questions that might have struck your mind:One of the problems faced when defining money is that although money characterizes itself by its universal acceptance, Monetary Aggregates: A User's Guide ). Hence, there exists no single determinant for measuring the money supply. The following types of money possess their own and shared characteristics. What distinguishes them from one another is that they vary from extreme narrowness to extreme broadness in their scope.It is the fifth type of money, but we won't touch it now. Summing it up: