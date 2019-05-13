Meanwhile Russians in Goa

For many Russians, Goa is haven even in lockdown times

For many Russians, Goa is haven even in lockdown times Tourists opt to continue holiday in the State; Tourists from other countries make their way back home

- PRTP GWD

04 Apr 2020 | 05:30am ISTTourists opt to continue holiday in the State; Tourists from other countries make their way back homeTeam HeraldPANJIM: Stranded foreign nationals holidaying in Goa are taking special flights home, others are desperately making attempts to return to their home countries, but there are quite a few Russians who have preferred to stay back in Goa.Till date, Dabolim International Airport has facilitated the evacuation of 2,248 passengers to different countries, since the day flights were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.One relief flight in late March had taken off to Russia carrying 121 passengers, but some decided to continue their holiday on Goan sands. Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG), which has been assisting stranded tourists in the State, has confirmed that Russians are looking for an extended stay in the State.“Due to travel restrictions and suspension of flight movements, the Centre allowed stranded passengers to apply online for visa extension. Several tourists have returned to their countries through special flights arranged at Dabolim airport and more will be evacuated soon, however, Russian tourists in Goa do not want to go back,” TTAG president Savio Messias told Herald.A majority of the Russians living in the northern coastal belt have no reservations over the lockdown orders. What’s interesting is that while citizens from different countries, largely from the UK, have been frantically seeking assistance from the government and TTAG, many of the Russians seem to be self-sufficient.“A large number of calls are from British nationals seeking information about the schedule of relief flights, food and other help, whereas Russians seem to be self-reliant,” Messias said. Notably, Russians top the arrivals chart in the State followed by Britishers.A few tourists from other countries too have chosen to continue their stay in Goa instead of flying back to their countries. Herald has learnt that most of these international visitors are living in apartments/houses rented out by locals.On March 25, the first relief flight took off carrying 249 stranded British nationals, followed by 121 passengers to Russia. Another 317 German and tourists of other European countries were also evacuated from the international airport with a series of arrangements done for stranded passengers till date.On Friday, the 11th relief flight carrying 225 adults and an infant took off for Italy. As of Friday, over 2,200 adults and 15 infants have safely flown back to their native countries, as AAI Goa has been updating through its official Twitter handle @aaigoaairport.Many passengers, mainly from the UK, are waiting for their evacuation even as around five flights are tentatively scheduled to fly from Dabolim airport this weekend.Meanwhile, an errant Polish national is on the police look out for creating nuisance in the State. As per a social media post by a guesthouse, the man who has been seeking free food from the people was asked to leave the accommodation after he allegedly assaulted a girl.