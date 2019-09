Meanwhile in France...

Maurice the cockerel wins battle to continue dawn crowing in row that divided France

Maurice, the noisy French cockerel who made international headlines when his owner was sued by her neighbours over his strident dawn call, has the right to carry on crowing, a court ruled on Thursday.

A lawyer pets a rooster in front of the high court that heard the cast of Maurice, the lively cockerel Credit: XAVIER LEOTY/AFP/Getty ImagesThe raucous rooster became France’s most famous bird when a retired couple took him to court, demanding that he be prevented from welcoming each day with a loud chorus of squawks and screeches.They wanted his owner, Corinne Fesseau, to be forced to remove or silence him. They suggested confining him to a dark room to stop him seeing daybreak and disturbing their sleep in their holiday home on the picturesque island of Oléron, off France’s west coast.The court rejected their complaint and ordered them to pay Mrs Fesseau €1,000 (£896) to help cover her legal costs.The case ruffled rural feathers and came to symbolise the tensions between country folk and retirees or holiday home owners disturbed by animal noises, smells or insects.City dwellers who have bought holiday or retirement homes in the country in recent years have filed similar cases against cows, ducks, noisily mating frogs and church bells.Corinne Fesseau poses with her rooster "Maurice" in her garden at Saint-Pierre-d'Oleron Credit: XAVIER LEOTY/AFP/Getty ImagesBut none attracted as much attention as Maurice. The copper-feathered cockerel quickly became a cause célèbre, receiving letters of support from all over France, the US and other countries. More than 160,000 people signed petitions in his support."I'm speechless," Mrs Fesseau said after the ruling. ”It’s a victory for everyone in the same situation as me. I hope it will set a precedent for them.”In Maurice’s case, the complainants were hardly city slickers. They are country folk themselves, former farmers from the Limoges area, who saw their holiday home as a haven of peace and tranquility. However, they only stayed there a few times a year, according to local residents.The plaintiffs could not immediately be reached for comment, but their lawyer rejected the idea that the dispute was a ‘town versus country’ issue. “Cockerels, dogs, car horns, music, it’s about noise,” he said.The local mayor, Christophe Sueur, said the case should never have come to court. “This is the height of intolerance. You have to accept local traditions.”