Meanwhile in China and India...

The math was always there, like Calculus, Differential equation, Liner algebra,, numerical methods but its application (Physics) was missing in my experience.

Whats your say in it. @JamD We have our entry test exams too. Difficult and critical as it can be. However, I did O/A level, which are as critical as these questions are. Nothing, fancy I can say about that above question. In my experience, I always had good teacher of Math/Chem in O/A level in DPS Lahore, even in BSc, but not good teachers of Physics. It extends later to dynamics, then thermodynamics, turbo-machinery, and then fluid dynamics.The math was always there, like Calculus, Differential equation, Liner algebra,, numerical methods but its application (Physics) was missing in my experience.Whats your say in it. @khansaheeb

We are a highly segregated society. On the one hand, you have O/A level students, on the other hand you have government and private schools for provincial education boards.The cream of A levels is given scholarships by top universities in England and America. I have had the opportunity to speak one on one with such a student and suggested he could take up his studies in Pakistan's topmost liberal university, the creme de la creme. He laughed at my face, saying there is nothing that university can teach him. Our own young generation considers the best opportunities in Pakistan to be unworthy. On the other hand, the best minds in India and China consider local options as extremely promising. We have both a mentality issue and a capability issue. On the one hand, O/A level students end up being intellectual slaves to Western greatness, on the other hand we also lack in world class teaching options. We don't have any universities that rank amongst the topmost in the world.I know some who has sat in two different scholarship exams, achieving topmost marks across Pakistan in one of them. The questions in these local exams are nothing compared to what is shown in the video. And these are just one question each. There are many more questions on these exams. Youtube is full of difficult questions given to children in Singapore, China, and India. Can you find similar videos for Pakistan?