The new GEN 2 features include:

weighs only 1.4 pounds

ambidextrous magazine release

M-LOK pattern attachment slots on the sides and bottom of the forend

barricade-stop grooves integrated ahead of mag-well and a side-relieved mag well.

Below you can find MDT’s full description of the updated system:

LSS Gen2 Chassis System

Ambidextrous magazine release

M-Lok pattern attachment slots on sides and bottom of the forend

Barricade-stop grooves ahead of mag-well

Side-relieved mag well

Details

Compatibility

Remington 700 Short Action

Remington 700 Long Action

Remington Model 7

Remington Model 783

Remington R700 Clones such as Bergara B14

Savage Short Action, Models 10, 11, 12 and 16

Savage Long Action, Models 110, 111, 112 and 116

Savage Axis – Short Calibers

Tikka T3 / T3x – Short Calibers

Tikka T3 / T3x – Long Calibers using MDT 3.56 Magazine

Mossberg MVP 5.56 (.223) using AR-15 Magazines

Mossberg MVP 7.62 (.308) using AR-10 Magazines

Mossberg Patriot Short Action

Howa 1500 / Weatherby Vanguard – Short Calibers (Only compatible with MDT Polymer magazines)

Howa 1500 / Weatherby Vanguard – Long Calibers

Howa 1500 Mini Action -Short Calibers. (Only compatible with the OEM Magazines)

Ruger M77 (Scout) Short Action

Ruger American – Short Action



Mounting and Compatible Accessories

Specifications

Increases accuracy by up to 21%

CNC machined from 6061 aluminum

Cerakote finish in black or flat dark earth

Hole spacing for Magpul L5 (11 slot) and L3 (7 slot) rails

Designed for carbine AR-15 buttstocks

Accepts most AR-15 pistol grips

Lightweight, free-floating modular forend

Will accommodate barrels up to 1″ diameter

Compatible with AICS style magazines in .223 or .308 (SA) and 300WM, 30.06 (LA). (Long Action magazine length 3.715)

Weight: 1.6lb – 1.8lb

What You Get, and What You Need