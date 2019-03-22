Indian shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) launched today "Vagir", the fifth Scorpene-class submarine for the Indian Navy.

“The state-of-art technology used in the submarine has ensured superior stealth features such as advanced acoustic absorption techniques, low radiated noise levels, and hydro- dynamically optimised shape and also the ability to attack the enemy using precision guided weapons. With the launching of Vagir, India further cements its position as a submarine building nation. This is in sync with the current impetus of the government towards Make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat.”



About India’s conventional submarine programs

About Scorpène type submarine

P75 Kalvari-class by the numbers

MDL Launches Fifth Scorpene-class Submarine for the Indian Navy - Naval News Indian shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) launched today "Vagir", the fifth Scorpene-class submarine for the Indian Navy.

The launch event took place at the shipyard in Mumbai with VIPs attending via video conference because of the health crisis.is named after the Sand Fish, a deadly deep sea predator of the Indian Ocean.Six Scorpene-class submarines have been ordered by India in 2005 as part of the Project 75 program. They are constructed locally by the Mazagon Dock Limited shipyard in Mumbai, with assistance of Naval Group, designer of these submarines. Two submarines,and, have already been commissioned into the Indian Navy. The third and fourth submarines of the class,and, are conducting sea trials, whilst construction of the sixth and final submarine,, is ongoing.According to official documents, the Indian Navy has two ongoing conventional submarine programs, with a third one on the way.Scorpène is the conventional submarine designed by Naval Group for the export market. It demonstrates both Naval Group’s ability to deliver best in class submarines and to conduct successful transfers of technology. Today 14 Scorpène submarines are in operational service or being built, for the Chilean Navy (2 units), the Malaysian Navy (2 units), the Indian Navy (6 units) and the Brazilian Navy (4 units).The Scorpène design is adapted to fit each navy’s specific requirements. Thus, the Brazilian Scorpène is slightly longer to carry a larger crew, almost double the patrol range, and be able to cover greater distances.Scorpène is ideally suited for action and operational effectiveness. Robust and enduring, it’s an ocean-going submarine also designed for shallow waters operations. Multipurpose, it fulfils the entire scope of missions such as anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, special operations, offensive minelaying and intelligence gathering. Integrating improvements from French Barracuda-Class fast-attack submarine, Scorpène has cutting-edge capabilities.67,56 m+10 m with the future AIP Plug-Up to 52 daysSurface : 1615 tonsSubmerged: 1775 tons-Up to 44 men-High level of automation allowing the crew to be limited to 25, not counting-Ability to carry and operate commandos-6 x 533mm tubes-Up to 18 heavyweight weapons.-SM-39 Exocet antiship missile (MBDA)-SUT 266 Legacy heavyweight torpedo (Atlas Elektronik)-Mines