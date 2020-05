Practice mdcat past paper unit wise book Just consult textbooks as much as you can 2. Thoroughly read every topic line by line especially biology. DOWNLOAD MDCAT Guide Andriod App From Play Store. Which have MDCAT PDF Study Stuff. Consult extra prep books mainly for Physics and English First solve all the numerical of physics and chemistry are given in textbook. Then go toward additional and shortcut ways to solve numerically. If you are not fully good at textbooks, then using extra books for MDCAT will be of no value. As you know exams are canceled so you must have some missing chapters of 2nd year..first complete them by attending lectures on youtube MDCAT Guide Channel or by a discussion with your friends. Don't put a strain on yourself regarding Mdcat.

I want to give some important instructions regarding MDCAT, especially for freshers. Do Remember that last time MDCAT was far easier than expectations, the only problem I faced while solving paper was that I was taught so complex formulas and equations by academy teachers that I could come down to solve those simple questions.Just make your study timetable and follow it. And don't forget "Regrets are not good for health" Use your time wisely My prayers are with you..... Best of luck!