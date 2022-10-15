What's new

McLaren opens showroom in Saigon

McLaren has the first genuine showroom in Vietnam - Alexwa.com

The British supercar company with 60 years of history associated with the F1 race opened
The British supercar company with 60 years of history associated with the F1 race opened its first genuine showroom in Vietnam, on October 13.

Representatives of McLaren and the Deutsches Haus at the opening ceremony.

At the event, McLaren launched two top supercars, 720S Spider and GT. As the symbol of the British Supercars Series, the 720S Spider is a racing car for the road, first launched in 2017.

