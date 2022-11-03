MC-21 from Russia Shows Why Russia is a Major Contender in Aviation

The problem is that the world have been so accustomed to fixing either Airbus or Boeing, it's not profitable to operate a seperate maintenance line staff with Engineer and Technician to service the new jet. That's because you can't just put it over a given area, you would have to separate it into different region hub and every one of those have the capability to fix anything.



Subsidising is one thing, where do you find enough mechanic and technician to staff those maintenance is another issue, the new guy getting the job is easy, you train them from ground up with Russia and Chinese jet, but you still need to have senior mechanic to sign off work, which mean at some point you will need to poach some of those current engineers to work in senior role. And they don't like to switch and recertify their qualification. My brother was a certified tech for RR Trent engine, it took him 2 years and 4 months in France to be recertify with CFM.



On the other hand, Russian MC-21 is most likely not going to see the end of day now that with the West Sanction and most Russian regional airline would probably go with C919 instead of MC-21.