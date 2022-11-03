What's new

MC-21 from Russia Shows Why Russia is a Major Contender in Aviation

Irkut in Russia uses state of the art processes to fabricate airliners like MS-21

Recently, the wing of the MS-21 was converted to composite instead of metal and uses the new PD-14 engines from Progress (formerly known as Lotarev)

Members from Russia please post latest news and videos on this exciting project.

Also of interest is the new powerplant of Progress PD-8 for the SSJ-100 and SSJ-130. Maybe we can open a separate thread on that.
 
Two of the major expenses for any airline is the maintenance infrastructure for its fleet and providing training to its pilots on the platforms. It will be near impossible to convert airlines already hooked to Airbus/Boeing to any other platforms in a free market economy. Japan learnt it in a hard way with its Mitsubishi regional jet.

China and Russia can subsidize its homegrown jets for its regional airlines.
 
The problem is that the world have been so accustomed to fixing either Airbus or Boeing, it's not profitable to operate a seperate maintenance line staff with Engineer and Technician to service the new jet. That's because you can't just put it over a given area, you would have to separate it into different region hub and every one of those have the capability to fix anything.

Subsidising is one thing, where do you find enough mechanic and technician to staff those maintenance is another issue, the new guy getting the job is easy, you train them from ground up with Russia and Chinese jet, but you still need to have senior mechanic to sign off work, which mean at some point you will need to poach some of those current engineers to work in senior role. And they don't like to switch and recertify their qualification. My brother was a certified tech for RR Trent engine, it took him 2 years and 4 months in France to be recertify with CFM.

On the other hand, Russian MC-21 is most likely not going to see the end of day now that with the West Sanction and most Russian regional airline would probably go with C919 instead of MC-21.
 
There is a good MBA case study on Indigo and SpiceJet in Indian business school. Both being in the budget airline category, Indigo makes much higher profit than SpiceJet. Once of the argument was Indigo has its entire fleet based on Airbus, while SpiceJet has a mix of Airbus/Boeing/Others, hence increasing its maintenance cost, and pilot/support staff training.
 
A lot more than that, if you stick with a single aircraft manufacturer, everything you do is interchangeable, which mean there are a lot of leeway into downtime, which is going to safe you money. You don't need to wait for a crew that fly a different aircraft when you have to put yours in a shop, you can just jump into another aircraft or have another crew jump into yours if yours are the one that just got out of a shop..
 
Sukhoi jet and MC-21 are actually both quite advanced designs particularly for its wings.

To even have a chance at getting significant orders, any newcomers to medium range narrow body commercial aviation to even take some market share from Boeing and Airbus need to really have a working captive market. Russia is much less able to do this than China due to vast difference in population size and transportation demand but China has more alternatives to Russia which eases its favor. Many travelers may pick high speed rail over plane where suitable. Russia is also a much larger geography which restricts alternatives and those work in the favor of aviation and help with the captive market.
 

