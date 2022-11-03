MC-21 from Russia Shows Why Russia is a Major Contender in Aviation

Irkut in Russia uses state of the art processes to fabricate airliners like MS-21
Recently, the wing of the MS-21 was converted to composite instead of metal and uses the new PD-14 engines from Progress (formerly known as Lotarev)
Members from Russia please post latest news and videos on this exciting project.
Also of interest is the new powerplant of Progress PD-8 for the SSJ-100 and SSJ-130. Maybe we can open a separate thread on that.
