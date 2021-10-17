What's new

MC-21 airplane to be certified in December 2021 — Russian transport ministry

Piotr

Piotr

FULL MEMBER
Jun 22, 2016
916
1
2,618
Country
Poland
Location
Poland
MC-21 airplane to be certified in December 2021 — Russian transport ministry
It is the medium-range passenger jet under development. The airplane is developed with engines of two types
12 Oct, 20:20

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian aviation authorities intend to certify the MC-21 passenger jet in December of this year, Deputy Transport Minister Igor Chalik said on Tuesday.
"Our scheduled completion of MC-21 certification is in December 2021 and I have actually just received a confirmation from the Federal Air Transport Agency that we are on track so far. The MC-21 must be certified in December of this year," the official said.
The MC-21 is the medium-range passenger jet under development. The airplane is developed with engines of two types: domestic PD -14 and Pratt & Whitney (PW140). It is planned that the aircraft with US engines will be initially available for ordering. This aircraft version already undergoes flight tests and first airplanes are to be supplied to airlines in 2022. The version with Russian engines made the maiden flight last December.

https://tass.com/economy/1348627
 
DJ_Viper

DJ_Viper

FULL MEMBER
Mar 17, 2008
1,640
2
1,967
Country
United States
Location
United States
Piotr said:
MC-21 airplane to be certified in December 2021 — Russian transport ministry
It is the medium-range passenger jet under development. The airplane is developed with engines of two types
12 Oct, 20:20

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian aviation authorities intend to certify the MC-21 passenger jet in December of this year, Deputy Transport Minister Igor Chalik said on Tuesday.
"Our scheduled completion of MC-21 certification is in December 2021 and I have actually just received a confirmation from the Federal Air Transport Agency that we are on track so far. The MC-21 must be certified in December of this year," the official said.
The MC-21 is the medium-range passenger jet under development. The airplane is developed with engines of two types: domestic PD -14 and Pratt & Whitney (PW140). It is planned that the aircraft with US engines will be initially available for ordering. This aircraft version already undergoes flight tests and first airplanes are to be supplied to airlines in 2022. The version with Russian engines made the maiden flight last December.

https://tass.com/economy/1348627
Click to expand...

This is a great example of Russia getting closer to the West. Many here point out that the Russians are building a new block with the Chinese. That's inaccurate. Russia at this time is only interested in economic growth. They are connecting with Europe with direct oil and gas pipelines, selling weapons across the globe and using American parts / engines in their products. Recently, they even offered the US bases too. If they were being an enemy, there was no reason to use PW engines in their products. The goal is to target the biggest airline industry of the US and to make profits from US / Canada also. Russia no longer sees itself in the cold war era enemy of the US.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom