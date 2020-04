It was decided during the 70s to set up facilities for maintenance and overhaul, and rebuild of future weapon systems. Facilities like PAC Kamra, HIT Taxila (originally Heavy Rebuilt Factory) were envisaged during that era. The neighbor had an edge in the armor and numbers, and the induction of t-72M1 only made things more difficult. The military command was rightly worried and as the 125mm 2A46 main gun of t-72 comfortably outgunned anything in PA’s MBT arsenal (100mm and 105mm L7 guns) at the time.The infamous trials of M1A1 in Tamewali region during 80s is no longer a secret. The M1A1 suffered reliability issues in extreme temperatures of Thar/ Cholistan desert. After the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan and assassination of General Zia, the political scenario changed. By 1990, Pakistan suffered sanctions under Pressler amendment, and had no longer access to US weapons and defense articles.Pakistan’s mbt modernization plans rang bells in the neighborhood. The induction of T-80UD, though stop-gap, already had them worried, but the induction of Alkhalid further raised their concerns. In a hurry, IA purchased Russian T-90S, the export variant of Russian T-90A mbt. The T-90S was a decent addition but batches lacked welded turrets, engine and improvements of the A version. For Pakistan, the Alkhalid proved to be an excellent weapon system. The tank excelled in mobility thanks to 6td-2, a versatile power pack coupled with hydro mechanical transmission.Alkhalid interior ( Pakistan defense The reversible gearbox offers 4 reverse gears and gives extra mobility to this tank. No other mbt in South Asian region to this day has this feature. A modern fire control system is installed that takes input from 10 sensors. The tank features Hunter-Killer system that allows gunner and commander to scan the area separately. The FCC can queue two targets in a sequence, and engage both on priority basis. A simple MRS system is also installed that improves firing. Autotracking can be achieved using FCS in day and night. Optics include IIT and TI sights for both commander and gunner. Panoramic commander’s sight allowed 360 degree view of the battlefield. The tank was also fitted with 2nd generation TI sights of French origin. Autotracking can be achieved in less than 1 millisecond.Ten years of development saw the first 15 vehicles of Alkhalid handed over to the army. The trial batch was followed by 44 tanks handed over to the Guides cavalry. Fast forward to 2015 and HIT was churning out the Alkhalid-1 in limited numbers. The new mbt has several improvements over the basic model. The tank has better composite armor at the frontal turret, enhanced protection over the turret and hull, third generation TI sights, new digital multi process fire control computer, improved muzzle reference system for better firing accuracy, auto tracking mode (main gun and anti aircraft gun) improved power pack and pressurized cabin, Mil-1553B data bus allows easy integration of systems.Alkhalid-1 interiorThe tank features bolts to quickly add or remove ERA tiles. Turret front protection is estimated to exceed 840mm without ERA mounts. Add 200-300mm of ERA and the protection nears 1100+mm at 0 degrees. The tank also features laser range finder, laser warning system, digitally controlled autoloader and increased cassette to accommodate bigger APFSDS rounds. Improved IBMS, digital driver panel for driver are standard fit.Digital driver panel in Alkhalid-1 mbt. Photo credit Trojan systems FPGA based autoloader allows faster ammo load. Pic courtesy Care Pvt Ltd The Alkhalid and t-80UD formed the top tier of mbt fleet, whereas 1200+ type-59s were still around. In came the Alzarrar upgrade program. The near obsolete system was to undergo complete modernization. The gun, optics, armor, tracks, engine and transmission were all to be replaced. Ukrainian and Chines help proved vital and the third prototype was chosen as the final configuration. The Alzarrar had excellent characteristics, a 125mm chrome plated main gun, fire and gun control system, second generation Thetis thermal imager (CT2G). Some were also upgraded with Catherine TI sights.The FCS is the designed in house and can offers decent performance under all conditions. The system is designed by, a private firm, and is now being used on Alzarrar mbts. The FCS comprises of the following sensors- Fire Control Computer- Control Electronics- Wind Velocity Sensor- Tilt Sensor- Turret Angular Velocity SensorNotice new optics in the doghouse and a muzzle reference sensor. Photo credit Abdullah Gul Little was known about this mbt few years back. The system was surprisingly modern for its time and could give frontline mbts a run for their money, but it suffered engine issues. The original design had a decent FCS (ISFCS-212, imaged stabilized), IIT sights that allowed day and night operations and cheek mounted composite armor blocks. These can be replaced with new armor modules when needed. The mbt has received upgraded optics (Catherine TI sights), modern FCS suite, armor, fire and gun control system, laser warning system. All systems apart from TI sights are built in house Type-85II upgrades. Photo credit Trojan defense PA is looking to form 5 regiments with Approximately 220 Alkhalid-1 mbts. In the meantime, older mbt fleet is being upgraded. The good news is that approximately 80% fleet has night vision capability (IIT, TI sights), which is not the case with the enemy. Considering that India will rely on T-72 upgraded and t-90S/M, it will come down to firepower, protection and mobility each system offers. Keep in mind that one vs. one tank warfare may be unlikely, but having the most up to date system with timely upgrades without pouring bucket load of money is the sensible thing to do.All the while, work on the next generation mbt, the Alkhalid-2 continues.