MBT 3000/ Al Haider reviews, etc.

Aug 1, 2014
screenshot-by-nimbus%2B%2864%29.png



interesting
 
Georgeclark

Georgeclark

Mar 1, 2015
I feel these Tanks, APC now are of no use after seeing the turnout in Ukraine, Syria, Iraq the things which matter are heavy firepower, like MBRL's etc
 
Malik Alashter

Malik Alashter

Feb 17, 2012
Georgeclark said:
I feel these Tanks, APC now are of no use after seeing the turnout in Ukraine, Syria, Iraq the things which matter are heavy firepower, like MBRL's etc
Tanks meant to be used against regular armies, penetration of defences, destroying enemies suply lines and eniruling cities without getting in.

for a guerilla war the best weapon is a well trained soldiers.

that is something our "generals" in the army far too slow to think about it or they may thought but they are terrorists supporters so it's not in their favor to do so.
 
Horus

Horus

May 3, 2009
VT-4 prototypes are being tested to their wits end by Pakistan Army in various settings in Punjab and Sindh for plains and desert mobility, accuracy, hydrographic mobility, Nigh/Fog warfare and temprature tests. We have pictures but are not allowed to post them yet.

These machines are equiped with next generation armor, a powerful engine for high PTWR and 3rd gen optronics along with HEAT, DU rounds and canon fired ATGMs. They are fully datalinked to fight in a NETCENTRIC environment.

These machines 'If passed their tests' will be produced at HIT's Taxila based facility under the title 'Al Haider Main Battle Tank'. They will eventually replace Pakistan's large number of T-5X and T-6X series of Tanks. A proposal to have a common turret with Al-Khalid upgrade was also considered. Looking ahead, Pakistan will be producing Al-Khalid, Al-Zarrar and Al-Haider tanks at home along with a heap of APCs, ARVs and a other LAVs. It will transform Pakistan's armor industry :cheers:
 
Sage

Sage

Jun 19, 2014
Horus said:
VT-4 prototypes are being tested to their wits end by Pakistan Army in various settings in Punjab and Sindh for plains and desert mobility, accuracy, hydrographic mobility, Nigh/Fog warfare and temprature tests. We have pictures but are not allowed to post them yet.

These machines are equiped with next generation armor, a powerful engine for high PTWR and 3rd gen optronics along with HEAT, DU rounds and canon fired ATGMs. They are fully datalinked to fight in a NETCENTRIC environment.

These machines 'If passed their tests' will be produced at HIT's Taxila based facility under the title 'Al Haider Main Battle Tank'. They will eventually replace Pakistan's large number of T-5X and T-6X series of Tanks. A proposal to have a common turret with Al-Khalid upgrade was also considered. Looking ahead, Pakistan will be producing Al-Khalid, Al-Zarrar and Al-Haider tanks at home along with a heap of APCs, ARVs and a other LAVs. It will transform Pakistan's armor industry :cheers:
By your post, It appears as if the Pak Army is much satisfied with it's performance ?
 
Georgeclark

Georgeclark

Mar 1, 2015
Malik Alashter said:
Tanks meant to be used against regular armies, penetration of defences, destroying enemies suply lines and eniruling cities without getting in.

for a guerilla war the best weapon is a well trained soldiers.

that is something our "generals" in the army far too slow to think about it or they may thought but they are terrorists supporters so it's not in their favor to do so.
Hmm, Now I get it, true tehy are quite useless to use it in guerrilla warfare, as you do not know from which street an rpg is gonna git next. best is well trained soldiers moving street to street clearing it out. Simply smash it with a JDAM :v
 
The SC

The SC

Feb 13, 2012
VT4_MBT-3000_Norinco_main_battle_tank_China_Chinese_defense_industry_military_technology_equipment_640_001.jpg

China North Industries Corporation (Norinco) has released more details of the latest version of its MBT-3000 main battle tank (MBT) being offered on the export market.
The latest version of the MBT-3000, which is also known as the VT-4, has composite armour over the frontal arc. Officials have also revealed that the side skirts are made of rigid composite armour to which explosive reactive armour (ERA) can be added.

When first revealed, the MBT-3000 was fitted with a simple roof-mounted 12.7 mm machine gun. The latest version is fitted with a new low profile roof-mounted remote weapon station (RWS), again armed with a 12.7 mm MG. This is operated by the tank commander and as well as having an anti-aircraft capability, could prove useful in urban operations.

Chinese sources have also said that the MBT-3000 can be fitted with an active defence system - designated the GL5 - but it has not been confirmed if this is a hard kill or a soft kill ADS.

Officials have also confirmed that the gun control equipment (GCE) is all electric, and images broadcast by Chinese state television show that the stabilised 125 mm smooth bore gun is fed by a horizontal automatic loader that loads the projectile first and then the charge.

The MBT-3000 made its international debut in June 2012 at the Eurosatory defence exhibition in Paris. As well as the MBT-3000, Norinco now offers the MBT-2000 - which has a combat weight of 48 tonnes - and the VT2, which has a combat weight of 42 tonnes.

At Eurosatory Norinco officials described the MBT-3000 as the company's most advanced MBT offered on the export market to date, pointing to the fact that it is fully digitised, air conditioned, and fitted with an over-pressure NBC system and an inertial navigation/global positioning system.

Norinco reveals new features on MBT-3000 - IHS Jane's 360


HIT reveals new information on Al Khalid-I MBT

Officials from Pakistan's Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) disclosed new information about the greatly anticipated Al Khalid-Improved (I) main battle tank (MBT) during the recent DSA 2014 exhibition held in Kuala Lumpur.

Brigadier Ghulam Murtaza Qureshi (rtd), HIT's director of budget, marketing and procurement, told IHS Jane's that the development is being fast-tracked and the company plans to showcase the tank during the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar 2014 (IDEAS 2014) in Islamabad in December.

The development of the new MBT began earlier in the decade and Qureshi said it is around 50% complete. Some reports suggested it was being co-developed with China's Norinco and was a version of China's MBT-3000.

HIT reveals new information on Al Khalid-I MBT - IHS Jane's 360
 

