MBS: Saudi firmly supports China's measures and efforts for deradicalization, and firmly rejects interference in China's internal affairs

Saudi Arabia firmly supports the one-China principle, firmly supports China in safeguarding its own sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, firmly supports China's measures and efforts for deradicalization, and firmly rejects interference in China's internal affairs by any external forces under the excuse of human rights or any other, said the crown prince.