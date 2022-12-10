What's new

MBS: Saudi firmly supports China's measures and efforts for deradicalization, and firmly rejects interference in China's internal affairs

Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
4,122
-23
5,504
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
Saudi Arabia firmly supports the one-China principle, firmly supports China in safeguarding its own sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, firmly supports China's measures and efforts for deradicalization, and firmly rejects interference in China's internal affairs by any external forces under the excuse of human rights or any other, said the crown prince.

1670645588783.png


China, Saudi Arabia to jointly strive for greater progress in comprehensive strategic partnership

China, Saudi Arabia to jointly strive for greater progress in comprehensive strategic partnership-
english.news.cn
 
kankan326

kankan326

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2011
4,507
-13
10,568
Country
China
Location
China
Good to know Saudi finally realizes funding Wahabi terrorists only harms Saudi. The crown prince is a wise man.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
6,965
-9
5,812
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
kankan326 said:
Good to know Saudi finally realizes funding Wahabi terrorists only harms Saudi. The crown prince is a wise man.
Click to expand...

Trash comment... You see conspiracy theories online you buy it like the flat earth.. There is nothing called Wahabism? It is fictional entirely.. Also why would anyone fund turmoil in China?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Pakistan firmly supports one-China principle and iron brother’s efforts in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity: Pakistani Amba
Replies
0
Views
474
Zarvan
Zarvan
beijingwalker
China congratulates Iran on upcoming SCO full membership: Xi
Replies
0
Views
287
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China supports Saudi Arabia in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and stability: Xi
Replies
1
Views
395
Beast
B
beijingwalker
Saudi Lays on Lavish Welcome As China's Xi Heralds 'New Era' in Relations
Replies
4
Views
193
Horse_Rider
H
F-22Raptor
Why Biden’s Block on Chips to China Is a Big Deal
Replies
1
Views
111
Daniel808
Daniel808

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom