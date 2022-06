MBDA-led team to demo new European anti-tank kit this summer​

From Belgium: the Royal Military Academy, John Cockerill Defense, FN Herstal, Thales Belgium and Xenics.

From Cyprus: Aditess, the Cyprus Institute and SignalGeneriX.

From France: Novadem and Safran.

Three subcontractors: Estonia’s Milrem, France’s Delair and Sweden’s Carmenta

https://www.defensenews.com/industr...-demo-new-european-anti-tank-kit-this-summer/