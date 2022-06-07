MBDA-led team to demo new European anti-tank kit this summer​

dani191 said: the need something like spike nlos Click to expand...

Eurospike GmbH Eurospike is a joint venture based in Röthenbach a.d. Pegnitz between Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG, Rheinmetall Electronics GmbH and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Thanks.We have PzFst 3 which is the strongest infantry carried non-guided AT weapon with certain warheads.RGW 110 will replace the PzFst 3 later (German-Israeli-Singaporan) upgrade of the Armbrust (Matador).MBDA Germany has Wirkmittel 1800+ or called Enforcer which will be upgraded.When stocks of Spike LR will be used/will procure LR2.HOPEFULLY we will get dedicated tank-hunters with 4x4, 6x6, 8x8, tracked vehicles (boats and helicopters too) which are armed with Spike NLOS (Mk5 or higher).As a whole MMP is an excellent weapon system!Greetings!