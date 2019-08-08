© Asaf Khandekar
MBDA keen to supply air defence missiles to Bangladesh armed forces
MBDA UK has presented its portfolio of products to a high powered Bangladesh government delegation for inclusion
www.defseca.com
Last edited:
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Dassault Aviation, MBDA yet to fulfil offset obligation under Rafale deal:
|Military Forum
|8
|Morocco has signed a deal with MBDA France for a missile defence system
|Middle East & Africa
|6
|MBDA’s Sea Venom Anti-Ship Missile Clears France’s Qualification Test
|Naval Warfare
|0
|Cyprus buys Exocet and Mistral missiles from MBDA
|Europe & Russia
|6
|MBDA and Tawazun have signed an agreement to open missile engineering facility in UAE
|Arab Defence Forum
|0
|MBDA set to begin production of SCALP Air lauched cruise missiles for IAF
|Indian Defence Forum
|17
|MBDA and Bharat Dynamics agree to support Mistral and ASRAAM assembly in India
|Indian Defence Forum
|0
|MBDA launched Naval Versions of the 5th MMP generation Missile System
|Naval Warfare
|1
|MBDA and PGZ showcase CAMM air defence solution on Jelcz vehicle
|Land Warfare
|0
|Rheinmetall & MBDA To Develop, Test Laser Weapon For German Navy K130 Corvette
|Naval Warfare
|0