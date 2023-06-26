What's new

مبارکاں : No More Pensions! PDM Govt Decision

fitpOsitive said:
I think pension is the right of every tax payer, not just govt employees. People will do more corruption as they become more insecure. The issue is not of those who looted whole of their lives, what about those who worked whole of their lives with honesty.

Yeh log ghareeb ki pension tu rokh sakty hain per apni ayashian nai Khatam karaingy.
Wrong totally wrong - The pension that Chor dar is removing is of the one who work has 2-3 portfolios at the same time and is taking all the benefits from 3 positions - just like How pig Khakis do Worked as Chor chowkidar for their Miserable life and then again get employed as Head of some other big Govt Organisation - since all these Pension fund is pooled in govt accounts - its really hard now - I think the decsion was long due
 
salarsikander said:
Wrong totally wrong - The pension that Chor dar is removing is of the one who work has 2-3 portfolios at the same time and is taking all the benefits from 3 positions - just like How pig Khakis do Worked as Chor chowkidar for their Miserable life and then again get employed as Head of some other big Govt Organisation - since all these Pension fund is pooled in govt accounts - its really hard now - I think the decsion was long due
Actually I did my research, and seems like yeah it's about double pension.
 

