مبارکاں : No More Double Pensions! PDM Govt Decision

I think pension is the right of every tax payer, not just govt employees. People will do more corruption as they become more insecure. The issue is not of those who looted whole of their lives, what about those who worked whole of their lives with honesty.

Yeh log ghareeb ki pension tu rokh sakty hain per apni ayashian nai Khatam karaingy.
Wrong totally wrong - The pension that Chor dar is removing is of the one who work has 2-3 portfolios at the same time and is taking all the benefits from 3 positions - just like How pig Khakis do Worked as Chor chowkidar for their Miserable life and then again get employed as Head of some other big Govt Organisation - since all these Pension fund is pooled in govt accounts - its really hard now - I think the decsion was long due
 
Wrong totally wrong - The pension that Chor dar is removing is of the one who work has 2-3 portfolios at the same time and is taking all the benefits from 3 positions - just like How pig Khakis do Worked as Chor chowkidar for their Miserable life and then again get employed as Head of some other big Govt Organisation - since all these Pension fund is pooled in govt accounts - its really hard now - I think the decsion was long due
Actually I did my research, and seems like yeah it's about double pension.
 
Actually I did my research, and seems like yeah it's about double pension.
The introduced measures would allow for a maximum of 10 years of pension allowance to the next of kin after the death of the pension holder.

Those entitled to multiple allowance will now be able to collect their allowances from a central channel.

Government must produce a people friendly budget if they intend to survive politically.

Pension holders are more interested in reducing inflation in the country than incremental increase in their allowance.
 
The introduced measures would allow for a maximum of 10 years of pension allowance to the next of kin after the death of the pension holder.
not after the death of pension holder, but after the death of spouse. pension is admissible to the widow of the original pensioner (provided she remains unmarried), and after her death, to his/her unmarried/widow daughter. so the daughter will now only receive it for 10 years.
 
Pensions in Pakistan are unsustainable as they directly come out of taxpayers pockets. We need to devise a system of funded pensions and KPK government was working on it before its dissolution. But you cant expect anything good from the current lunatics in Power.
 
not after the death of pension holder, but after the death of spouse. pension is admissible to the widow of the original pensioner (provided she remains unmarried), and after her death, to his/her unmarried/widow daughter. so the daughter will now only receive it for 10 years.
Makes sense.

Now whose gonna ask how the taxpayer's affording this?
 
Actually I did my research, and seems like yeah it's about double pension.
True - I thot the same As you did- s with these crooks you can't expect anything good - But since the pension was ballooning to unsustainable levels - this is a great idea.
also mostly Khaki losers will be affected with this as they are the worst culprit of taking over Govt job at the same time ( Holding two diff positions ) or getting retired from one position and then getting re-employed at another
 
This is actually a good decision. The next one should be putting pension contributions into an investment fund to earn money to finance the pensions themselves.
 

