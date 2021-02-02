Mazda said to launch pure electric models for Chinese market in Q3

Japanese automaker Mazda is said to put into production an all-electric model for the Chinese market in June this year and launch it in the third quarter, according to the Chinese auto industry website diandong.com.
The pure electric vehicle, internally codenamed J59E, will be produced at Mazda's joint venture with Chang’an Automobile, the report said.
The vehicle's design is based on the SUV CX-30 and is positioned as a pure electric compact SUV. The new vehicle has a length, width, and height of 4409/1835/1667 mm and a wheelbase of 2672 mm, slightly larger than the CX-30.
In terms of power and range, the new vehicle will be equipped with a motor with a maximum power of 160 kW and a maximum torque of 300 Nm.
The car's combined range maybe 400 km, and the acceleration time of 0-100 km/h is 8.3 seconds. There are rumors that the new car might be equipped with the same battery as that of the Chang’an pure electric car CS55, the report said.
On January 28, Mazda unveiled its first purely electric model in Japan - Mazda MX-30 EV. The new car is available in three configurations - EV, EV Basic Set, and EV Highest Set, with prices of 451/458.7/4.95 million yen respectively.
The new car is equipped with an electric motor with a maximum power of 105 kW, a maximum torque of 265 Nm, and a battery pack with a capacity of 35.5 kWh and a range of 256 km under WLTP conditions.
(Source: Unsplash)
(Source: Unsplash)