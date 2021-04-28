Mayday, Air Crash Investigation, Meltdown Over Kathmandu, US Bangla Plane Crash. Violations were committed, Operating Procedures intervened. Very poor and insensate maneuver by the Captain. Very sad for some of the Family and Friends that had to receive their deceased Loved ones. The airline company should monitor the pilot's mental and physical condition. The captain also should control his emotions. It's a commercial flight. It is not a game. Very unprofessional behavior of the captain.Credit: National Geographic Channel Limited, All Rights Reserved.