What's new

Mayday | Air Crash Investigation | Meltdown Over Kathmandu | US Bangla Plane Crash

The Ronin

The Ronin

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 24, 2017
3,095
0
7,401
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
Mayday, Air Crash Investigation, Meltdown Over Kathmandu, US Bangla Plane Crash. Violations were committed, Operating Procedures intervened. Very poor and insensate maneuver by the Captain. Very sad for some of the Family and Friends that had to receive their deceased Loved ones. The airline company should monitor the pilot's mental and physical condition. The captain also should control his emotions. It's a commercial flight. It is not a game. Very unprofessional behavior of the captain.

Credit: National Geographic Channel Limited, All Rights Reserved.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom