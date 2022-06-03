May Shigenobu : Daughter of the Japanese Red Army

According to Yoshihiro Kuriyama, these movements decried what they considered to be Western imperialism, especially in regards to the events of the Cold War and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Their desire for massive world revolution was embraced and reciprocated by Leila Ahmed and the secularized, Marxist PFLP. The leader of the Japanese Red Army Faction, Shigenobu, remained in Lebanon and throughout the Middle East for decades before turning herself in for a huge show trial in Japan.