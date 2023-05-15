What's new

May 9 protesters, abettors to be tried under Pakistan Army Act: military's top brass

RAWALPINDI: The military's top leadership has vowed to take strict action against protesters and their abettors under local laws — including the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act — following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers' violent protests in which military installations were attacked.

The decision came during a Special Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) held at the General Headquarters with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir in the chair, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The violent protests were triggered after PTI Chairman Imran Khan was sent to jail in the Al-Qadir Trust case, but after walking free on bail, the party chief said his workers did not instigate violence and distanced the PTI from them.

Following the arrest of Khan, who has criticised the military since his ouster in April last year, the PTI workers raised the stakes and attacked an entrance gate of the GHQ among other installations of the armed forces.

😳
 
protean said:
Didn't PTI bring a law which criminalized the criticism of army? These days everyone is doing maa behn of army in Pakistan.
Click to expand...
1684165972148.jpeg
 
Asim Munir saying we know who are behind 9th May attacks.

How can he jump to conclusion without investigation, without any inquiry.

Clearly a false flag, an inside job, must have learned from neighbors the falsehood and false flag ops.
 
Pindi Boy said:
Golden opportunity for India to take this case to highest level and win hearts and minds of millions of Pakistanis.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1658143942485987328
Click to expand...
For that to happen, it needs to be proved Imran Khan is an Indian citizen. 🤝

N.Siddiqui said:
Asim Munir saying we know who are behind 9th May attacks.

How can he jump to conclusion without investigation, without any inquiry.

Clearly a false flag, an inside job, must have learned from neighbors the falsehood and false flag ops.
Click to expand...
Don't worry, the military courts will do all the investigation that's required. They have the requisite jurisdiction.
 

