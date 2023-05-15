May 9 protesters, abettors to be tried under Pakistan Army Act: military's top brass RAWALPINDI: The military's top leadership has vowed to take strict action against protesters and their abettors under local laws — including the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act...

RAWALPINDI: The military's top leadership has vowed to take strict action against protesters and their abettors under local laws — including the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act — following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers' violent protests in which military installations were attacked.The decision came during a Special Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) held at the General Headquarters with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir in the chair, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).The violent protests were triggered after PTI Chairman Imran Khan was sent to jail in the Al-Qadir Trust case, but after walking free on bail, the party chief said his workers did not instigate violence and distanced the PTI from them.Following the arrest of Khan, who has criticised the military since his ouster in April last year, the PTI workers raised the stakes and attacked an entrance gate of the GHQ among other installations of the armed forces.