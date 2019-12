Maximum immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh entered India more than 30 years ago

Our analysis shows that 76 per cent of the Bangladeshi immigrants were staying in India even before 1991. The percentage of Pakistani immigrants who were staying in India before 1991 was around 79. This is because of the mass exodus that followed Partition and the 1971 war.

In 2011, roughly 22,000 Bangladeshis had come to India which is around 1 per cent of the total Bangladeshi immigrant population in India. Similarly, 6,405 Pakistanis had entered India in 2011, which is again less than 1 per cent of the total Pakistani immigrant population.

Among Pakistani immigrants, 28 per cent were found staying in Punjab, 17 per cent in Delhi, 15 per cent in Haryana and 9 per cent in Rajasthan. Significant Pakistani-origin population was also found in the western states of Maharashtra (8 per cent) and Gujarat (4 per cent).

This is because maximum Bangladeshis came to India due to economic reasons because of which they were not qualified to seek refugee status in the country. In a broader sense, a refugee is a person who leaves the country because of persecution on the basis of religion, ethnicity, politics or other grounds.